WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials in Wayne, Nebraska, are searching for a 15-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post from the Wayne Police Department, Jenny Mach-Ixtuque was last seen Friday afternoon around 4 p.m.

They say she is 15 years old, Hispanic, and 5’1”. A picture of her is included in their post above.

Anyone who has any information about the missing teenager can contact the police at 402-375-2626.