Wayne, Neb. passes face covering mandate

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Wayne City Council passed a face covering mandate in public areas.

The new ordinance states that individuals who are five or older are required to wear a face covering while indoors in public places. The ordinance will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on February 2, 2021, unless changed by council.

Premises that are open to the general public are broadly defined to include entities that employ or engage workers, including private-sector entities, public-sector entities, nonprofit entities, regular commercial or business establishments private clubs, religious centers or buildings, public transportation, including buses, taxis, ride-sharing vehicles, or vehicles used for business purposes, and any place which is generally open to the public, including educational institutions. There are a number of other exceptions to the ordinance. These include individuals:

seeking federal, state, or county services

seated at a bar, restaurant, or their seat at an arena to eat or drink, or while consuming food or beverages

engaged in an occupation preventing the wearing of a face covering

obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the face covering

asked to remove a face covering to verify an identity for lawful purposes

providing a speech, lecture or broadcast to an audience so long as six feet of distancing from other individuals is maintained

that cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to wear a face covering

Any individual or entity which maintains a place that’s open to the general public, including but not limited to educational institutions, must post one or more signs that are visible to all persons, including workers, customers, and visitors instructing them to wear face coverings.

Anyone that is found to have violated any of the provisions of this Article is subjected to a fine of $25 for the initial offense.

You can read the full ordinance here.