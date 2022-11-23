WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deztinee Bare was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

She is described as a white female with blonde/brown hair, green eyes, 5 foot 4 inches, and approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, purple jacket, and grey sweatpants.

Officials believe she may be heading to Stanton County or the Norfolk area.

If you have information regarding Deztinee’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 402-375-1911 or contact your local law enforcement authority.