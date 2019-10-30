Wayne Community Schools partner with colleges for agriculture programs

WAYNE, Neb., (KCAU) Hoping to inspire more students like Future Farmers of America member Faith Junck, Wayne Community Schools and five surrounding colleges are partnering in the Northeast Nebraska Agriculture and Natural Resources Education compact.

“I really wasn’t interested in joining FAA when it first came to our school but once I joined it totally changed my life,” said Junck.

Marysz Rames, the president of Wayne College, explained how the partnership formed.

“This was a program that started about 18 months ago with an opportunity for the University of Nebraska Lincoln, Wayne State College, Northeast Community College,and our tribal colleges as well as our K-12 to come together to talk about how we can work with children,” said Rames.

The program will help guide Wayne juniors and seniors towards a career in agriculture and help the students collect college credits along the way.

Mark Lenihan, the superintendent of Wayne Community Schools, explained the purpose of the new program.

“We’re trying to find seamless ways that students can move from K-12 to two year colleges and to a four year colleges and so I think the doors are really going to open for students to be able to really find opportunities that they’re really interested in,” said Lenihan.

Educating students in food, energy, water and social systems in agriculture is at the center of the program.