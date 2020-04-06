Wayne church bids pastor drive-thru farewell

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – A church in Wayne, Nebraska held a one of a kind farewell for one of their pastors.

The congregation at Our Savior Lutheran Church put together a special drive-thru to say goodbye to their pastor of five years.

Pastor Jeanne Madsen said while she never expected such a farewell, thanks to COVID-19, she’s grateful her congregation had a chance to safely come together.

“Surprised, because I didn’t that this was happening and when I did find out, I brought my box of Kleenex cause I intend on crying a lot and they mean absolutely everything to me, they’re wonderful Christians,” Madsen said.

Pastor Madsen will be moving to Williston, North Dakota to serve another church.

Latest Stories