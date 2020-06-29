Wayne 4-H girls prepare for Nebraska State virtual horse show

Ella and Addyson said getting to compete in the state 4h horse competition normally is a lot of fun, While they were disappointed by the cancelation, they are able to continue to work towards the big day.

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – An event that’s been canceled due to COVID-19: the Nebraska State Fair 4-H horse shows. So, while most won’t be able to go, a lucky few are saddling up to compete.

Ella Leseberg and Addyson Sherbeck said getting to compete in the state 4-H horse competition normally is a lot of fun. While they were disappointed by the cancellation, they are able to continue working towards the big day.

“She is three-years-old. I kinda got on her when she was one almost two about two years ago,” said Sherbeck, about her horse.

“Kinda a little nuts, but she’s a good horse,” said Leseberg, about her horse.

Leseberg and Sherbeck said they love riding and competing with their horses, but this year the state fair will be a whole new experience.

“The 4-H horse show has been canceled but they do have an opportunity to do some visual virtual stuff with their horses to promote them, and then they will be judged accordingly to how they ride,” said the owner of Tuffen Blue Ranch, Todd Leudeke.

“It means a lot that they still did virtually rather than saying they just weren’t going to do anything, because then at least you can say, ‘hey I got to show her this year’,” said Leseberg.

It’s a silver lining to a disappointing announcement.

“I’m really glad that we could do it because horses are my life and I get to do horse shows, and if there was no state I would kinda be devastated,” said Sherbeck.

“It was kind of a let-down for the kids and the parents and the grandparents because this is something that we look forward to. Doing horses are kinda part of our life as at least the kids that want to participate in the virtual and have an animal that will be willing to participate will be a great benefit,” said Luedeke.

The girls say they have a few more weeks until they have to submit their videos and will continue to practice for the prize, but they hope next year will be back to normal.

“I really don’t want it to happen again, but if we have to keep doing it like that we have to,” said Leseberg.

The Wayne County 4-H horse show will still happen for the girls in person, though they shared masks will be mandatory.