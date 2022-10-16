SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored by candlelight those who have endured the loss of a child.

As part of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, No Foot Too Small participants celebrated at Memorial Field to remember and celebrate those who’ve died young with candles and by saying their names aloud.

“If anything, it’s more to bring awareness to it, to make it un-taboo,” said Angel Ambassador Katie Kruse “Right now not a lot of people share until they’re past the first trimester, well when you find out you’re pregnant you should be excited. You should be shouting it from the mountain tops but yet we don’t because there is a chance of a loss.”

No Foot Too Small provides a quarterly support group for those who may be looking for a safe space, the next session will be at Four Brothers on November 3 at 6 p.m.