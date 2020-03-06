Watermain break on Grandview Blvd causes road closure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A watermain break has caused the closure of roads on the northside of Sioux City.

The Engineering Division said Grandview Boulevard between 31st Street and 33rd Street and 32nd Street from Douglas Street to Summit Street is closed due to the break.

The closure started Friday morning and is expected to finish March 27, weather pending.

A detour using Douglas, 31st and Summit streets is recommended.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals, and drive cautiously.

