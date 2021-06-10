Water watch in effect in Sheldon, Iowa

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – City officials in Sheldon are moving to a water watch, saying that water usage has “skyrocketed to record levels the last few days.”

Along with the water usage, officials are also concerned with drought conditions. They say that no relief is in sight and water levels in the well have not been recharging at a fast enough rate. With concerns of losing a well, the public Works team recommended the conservation efforts of a water watch, in which, city residents are asked to conserve water to reduce the chance of any mandatory water restrictions.

The city said the decision wasn’t made lightly, but feel that it is the responsible thing to do.

As part of a water watch, anyone who use the city water services are asked to limit nonessential use of water to help conserve resources. Below are a few things Sheldon residents can do: