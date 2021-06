NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — A Siouxland water tower that sat empty for nearly two decades is finally being demolished.

The water tower on North Derby Lane in North Sioux City was decommissioned in 2003 after the city replaced it with a much larger tower.

The city said removing the tower hasn’t been a priority, but now the scrap piece of steel is so high that the city is making a profit on the demolition.