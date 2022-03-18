SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A road in Sioux City will be partially closed for a few weeks as construction crews work on a water main issue.

Leech Avenue west of South Lewis Boulevard is expected to be closed from March 21 to April 8 because the City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced plans to work on the Highway 75 Water Main Replacement.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City

The Highway 75 Water Main Replacement Project involves constructing a new water main west of the intersection of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue.

During construction, a detour will be available with South Lewis Boulevard and Cunningham Drive.

As always, officials remind drivers to be cautious around areas under construction, and they ask everyone to follow traffic laws.