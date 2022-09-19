SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A water main replacement project to bring in new services will result in lane closures starting on Monday.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the Highway 75 water main project began on Monday, and lane closures will allow the construction of a new water main, as well as new fire hydrants and water services.

Stage one of the water main project will start with closing lanes on South Lewis Boulevard, allowing for the installation of the water main, services, and fire hydrants.

According to the release, stage two will start with closing the northeast corner of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue. This still will start the process of closing services from the old water main.

The city has advised caution for drivers as the project progresses. They are urged to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.