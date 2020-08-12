Water main breaks active in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are three active water main breaks in Sioux City.

According to Sioux City, Iowa Government’s Facebook post, the water main breaks are in the Pelletier/Lindenwood and Martins Yard to Stone Park Boulevard area.

Several homes will not have water service until repairs are made.

Crews are either on site or being mobilized and will work when water can be restored.

