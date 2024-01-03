SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Warming Shelter had to close temporarily due to a water main break, the shelter said in a post on Facebook.

According to a post from the shelter, water access was turned off on Nebraska Street on Tuesday due to a water main issue that had to be repaired.

“The safety and well-being of our residents are our top priorities, and this decision is made with their best interests in mind. The water disruption has rendered our fire sprinklers inoperable, posing a significant safety concern in the event of a fire emergency. We cannot compromise on the safety of our residents, staff, and the community,” the shelter said in their post.

Additionally, the water issues mean that their toilets can’t be used which causes a possible health risk.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the shelter said that the repair was expected to be done “very soon.” Staff at the warming shelter told KCAU 9 that the shelter has mostly reopened though some parts of the shelter are still without water. They said that the toilets in part of the facility are still without running water, but the fire sprinklers and showers have running water.

An update from the shelter said that power was restored at 11 p.m. and they’ve had staff at the facility checking the water every 15 minutes.

“Our shelter is open and people are warm and safe. Praise the lord,” the shelter said.