Water main break in downtown Sioux City closes section of Pierce Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A water main break in front of the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City has closed off a section of Pierce Street.

The break occurred on Pierce Street between 5th Street and 6th Street in downtown Sioux City, in front of the Orpheum Theatre.

City officials are currently on the scene of the break excavating the water.

Water from the break has leaked into the street and into the basement of the Orpheum Theatre.

Officials said that the water should be turned back on by the end of Wednesday for residents who have lost their water supply due to the break.

Pierce Street between 5th Street and 6th Street is currently closed while crews work to clean the water and repair the break.

This is still a developing story and KCAU 9 will continue to update it as more information comes in.

