SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Downtown Sioux City is experiencing water issues, according to officials with the city.

Officials reported a main water break in the 500 block of Pierce Street, and the Sioux City Public Library claimed they don’t have running water or open bathrooms Tuesday morning at their downtown location.

Water main break work on June 21, 2022

Water main break work on June 21, 2022

Water main break work on June 21, 2022

Water main break work on June 21, 2022

Water main break work on June 21, 2022

Water main break work on June 21, 2022

Water main break work on June 21, 2022

Dave Bernstein confirmed to KCAU 9 News that the Orpheum is flooded.

More information is expected to be presented about the break on Tuesday afternoon.