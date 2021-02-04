WATCH: Video of car crashing into roof of house in Larchwood

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — KELOLAND News has received video of a crash when a car ended up in the roof of a house.

In the video, you can see a car flying through the air before crashing into the home in Larchwood.

The crash, which is currently under investigation, occurred Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. along Iowa highway 9 as a man driving westbound coming into Larchwood from the south lost control of the vehicle and went through the roof of the home.

Authorities say the vehicle hit the ditch, vaulted over a street and flew 125 feet before crashing into the house.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the accident, and the man was able to get out of the vehicle and walked to a neighboring house to get help before being transported to an area hospital.