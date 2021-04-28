WATCH: Siouxlanders gather for Worker’s Memorial Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In an effort to highlight the preventable nature of most workplace incidents, Siouxland workers and community leaders gathered at the United Food and Commercial Workers hall Wednesday night.

AFL-CIO said April 28 marks Worker’s Memorial Day, which honors victims of workplace injury and illness. Thousands of workers are killed and millions more suffer injury or illness from workplace incidents.

KCAU 9 captured the sights and sounds of Wednesday night’s commemoration. You watch highlights of the memorial above.