30th Annual Saturday in the Park postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 30th annual Saturday in the Park for the summer has been postponed.

At a Thursday press conference, Saturday in the Park organizer David Bernstein said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, the event originally scheduled for July 4 will be pushed back to August or September.

Bernstein said that even rescheduling for the early fall is not guaranteed, but they will try to reorganize the event.

While most venues have to sell tickets ahead of the time to host live events, Saturday in the Park is able to hold off on canceling the event like other venues do.

Bernstein said they are also monitoring what the Iowa State Fair does as a possible path.

While organizers continue to monitor updates on the coronavirus, updates for the event will be made on their website and on social media.

He also thanked everyone for their patience as they try to still organize the event.

Watch the press conference below.