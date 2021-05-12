Saturday in the Park undergoing some changes for 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A press conference held for the 30th Anniversary of the Saturday in the Park Music Festival revealed some changes the festival will be experiencing this year.

KCAU 9 News announced Tuesday night the headliners for the event, which is now taking place for two days on Friday, July 2, on Saturday, July 3.

According to Dave Bernstein, founder of Saturday in the Park, the beer garden has been eliminated for the 2021 festival, but alcohol will still be served in some parts of the park. A large area of the park will be a family zone that is alcohol-free. Masks will be required.

Officials are still working on securing a lineup but headliners, AJR and John Fogerty, have been announced for the two-day event. The main stage will be moved towards the playground due to construction, and fireworks will take place on Saturday evening.

The festival will run on July 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 3 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

AJR consists of three brothers, Adam, Jack, and Ryan, who have hit it big since 2012. They’ve earned one triple-platinum single, one double-platinum single, four platinum singles, and one platinum album.

John Fogerty has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with winning a Grammy. As a leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival and as a solo artist, Fogerty has had many hit songs, including “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

If you want to take a break during the free event, Arts Alley will have many vendors and artisans selling their goods. The Kid’s Zone will also be available for the younger crowd, with pony rides, face painting, inflatables and more on Saturday. There will also be plenty of food vendors to satisfy your tastes.

KCAU 9 is the media sponsor for Saturday in the Park.