Jeremy Taylor announces resignation from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said that he is resigning from his position. He said it was effective Friday.

Taylor made the announcement at a Friday press conference at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Taylor’s voting registration was canceled Monday. County Auditor Pat Gill made the ruling in determining Taylor’s residency after a hearing was held. Gill also said that Taylor wouldn’t be able to continue to serve on the board.

Taylor said his resignation isn’t an agreement with the way his voter registration cancelation removed him from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. He said that the situation was taking a toll on his family as part of his reason.

While he believes there may be a better verdict in an appeal, that would cost thousands of dollars and would be hard for his family.

Taylor highlighted the accomplishments the county has done, including the renovation of the courthouse, lowering tax levy, and realigning a partnership with a mental health district.

County Supervisor Keith Radig spoke at the conference as well, saying that by losing Taylor, the county is losing a strong advocate for the taxpayer.

Taylor said he is continuing his candidacy to be the Representative of the 4th congressional district of Iowa.

Watch the press conference below.