Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department announced Woodbury County will make drive-thru COVID-19 testing available soon.

Kevin Gieme, the director at Siouxland District Health Department, said only symptomatic people will be tested and the location of the testing will not be made widely available to the public. The drive-thru testing location will be operational Friday, Grieme said.

People who feel they need to be tested must first reach out to their primary care provider or physician over the phone to be screened for symptoms. If testing is recommended, those individuals will receive the time and location for their testing to be done.

Grieme said the health department is not hosting the testing and people who call them for an appointment will be referred to their primary care providers.

The testing is a joint effort with several medical facilities around Siouxland enabling valuable personal protective equipment (PPE) to be preserved.

