Sioux City parks, recreation areas, LaunchPad to start reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City park facilities and the LaunchPad Children’s Museum will slowly start reopening with guidelines in place to keep the public safe during the pandemic.

Matt Salvatore, director of Sioux City Parks and Recreation stated that Sioux City parks will slowly start reopening throughout the rest of June into July.

Residents who wish to use facilities are encouraged to follow social distancing and continue to practice good hygiene practices to keep everyone safe.

Below is a list of when certain facilities will reopen:

Monday, June 15: IBP Ice Center will reopen by reservation only.

Friday, June 19: Playgrounds, park bathrooms, and basketball courts will reopen. Drinking fountains will not reopen. Basketball courts: there will only be one hoop open per court.

Sunday, June 21: Bandshell in Grandview Park will reopen.

Monday, June 22: Pickleball at Long Lines Family Rec Center will reopen.

Tuesday, June 23: Climbing wall will reopen to members only or by reservation. The facility will continue to be closed on Mondays and Wednesdays during the summer.





Rentals of park shelters, Cone Park Lodge, Anderson Dance Pavillion, and the Long Line Family Rec Center Gym will remain closed until further notice.

Sioux City pools will reopen for swim lessons, lap swim, and fitness class only starting on June 22.

City leaders are evaluating the option of opening pools for public swim in July based on limited capacity, additional staffing, costs, and social distancing.

Sioux City’s LaunchPad is scheduled to reopen July 1.

LaunchPad will have guidelines in place to allow proper social distancing and cleaning throughout the facility.

The facility will reopen at 10% of its capacity, allowing 50 guests inside at one time.

Those interested in visiting the children’s museum will need to register online for a time slot. Registration will open June 15.

LaunchPad will also extend its memberships and help low-income families or those experiencing hardships due to the pandemic.

They will also be offering summer camps, which will start July 6. Each camp will be limited to 10 children per class. Reservations for summer camps will start June 15.

LaunchPad will also be implementing safety procedures to protect their customers and staff. Some of those procedures include: