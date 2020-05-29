Siouxland District Health reports COVID-19 cases decreasing in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland public health officials held a press conference Friday afternoon to talk about the latest COVID-19 details in Woodbury County as it slowly reopens.

Officials from Woodbury County Emergency Management, Siouxland District Health Department, and the Salvation Army spoke at the conference.

Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock stated that the week of May 17 was the third consecutive week that Woodbury County has seen a decrease in positive case numbers.

He stressed that as the county slowly reopens, folks need to continue implementing proper social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the CDC.

Brock also mentioned that Woodbury County is the number one county in Iowa regarding testing, with more than 10% of the population being tested.

With the Sioux City TestIowa site closed, there are other ways to be tested in Woodbury County. Folks can call their doctor and have their doctor order a test for them. If you do not have a doctor, Brock said to call the Siouxland Community Health Department and they can help get you set up for a test.

Siouxland District Health Department said they are keeping the cases and contact tracing local to get a better understanding of how the virus is spreading in the community.

Contact tracing in Woodbury County is helping mitigate the spread of the virus. Brock said once a positive case has been identified, health officials will:

Identify anyone who was in close contact with the positive case Close contact refers to anyone who was less than six feet away from the person who tested positive for 15 minutes or longer.

Isolate contacts that are immunocompromised.

Ask the positive case to self-quarantine for at least 10 days.

When a positive case is identified, they are asked to inform their employer so proper contact tracing can take place. Then each close contact will be called by health officials and assessed over the phone.

When asked to isolate, individuals must self-isolate for 10 days after symptoms started if symptomatic. If asymptomatic, individuals must isolate for 14 days.

Individuals may not return to work until they have been fever-free for at least 72 hours (three days) without any fever-reducing medication and they show significant improvement in their symptoms.

Watch of a replay of the press conference above.