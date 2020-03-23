WATCH: Woodbury County Auditor says mail-in ballots to be used for future elections

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor, held a press conference to announce the county’s plans to hold future elections through at-home votes due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors special election, as well as the upcoming primary and general elections, will be conducted through “vote at home” ballots to protect the public and collection officials Gill said.

Request forms have been mailed out for voters to complete, Gill said, as soon as ballots are available they will be mailed out as well. Ballots will be counted on election day.

Access to the courthouse is now by appointment only. A dropbox will be placed outside the courthouse to take absentee ballot requests as well as completed ballots for elections.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked the day before the election or earlier or placed in the dropbox before polls close on election day.

Voters concerned with putting personal information on their ballot can put it in an envelope, Gill said.

Gills said two polling places will be available for the primary election, but he urged the public not to use the locations for everyone’s protection.

Gill said registration issues can be handled online or over the phone by calling 712-279-6465. Information can also be mailed to voters after they call.

The special election was recently rescheduled from April 14 to July 7 due to COVID-19 concerns and seeks to fill the seat Jeremy Taylor left vacant on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors after he resigned in January.

For Gill’s full statement, watch a replay of the press conference above, on our website, or KCAU 9’s Facebook page.

