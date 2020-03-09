WATCH: South Sioux City health officials hold press conference about possible exposure of coronavirus

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – South Sioux City Community District has announced that twelve middle and high school students are being asked to self-quarantine for any symptoms of the coronavirus until March 14.

State and local health officials have asked the players, coaches and team staff from South Sioux City, Dakota City, and Dakota County who participated are also asked to self-report to Dakota County Health Department for guidance and the next steps.

The Sioux City Community School District has listed some information to reduce the chance of exposure and to protect others.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue (or sleeve) and throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including the flu vaccine, eating well, and exercising all help your body stay resistant to disease.

Consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

Watch the replay of the press conference above.