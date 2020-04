PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a news briefing on Wednesday at the South Dakota State Capitol.

The briefing discussed the developments that are surrounding COVID-19 in the state with 73 more confirmed cases of the virus.

South Dakota’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 393.

