WATCH: South Dakota Gov. Noem holds brief news conference on COVID-19

KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested three people and seized 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop near Kearney Tuesday night.

The NSP arrested Shanae Douglas, 31, and Antoinette Brandy, 33, both of Gary, Indiana and Juwan Powell, 21, of Harvey, Illinois for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana.