Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: South Dakota Gov. Noem holds brief news conference on COVID-19

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem held a brief news conference on Wednesday.

The news conference discussed the developments surrounding the coronavirus in the state.

Watch the replay of the live stream below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories