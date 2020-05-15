Siouxland District Health provides update on COVID-19 testing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials spoke Friday about how COVID-19 is being handled in Woodbury County.

There are 2,111 positive cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths in Woodbury County as of Friday. there have also been a total of 820 recoveries.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said that looking at weekly statistics, Woodbury County has seen a drop of positive cases since mid-April. He said that the week of April 13, 21% of those tested had COVID-19 and then there was a 52%positivity rate the next week. The following weeks, the positivity rate dropped to 35% and then 22% respectively, He added, even though the current week isn’t finished, they are sitting at 23% positivity rate this week.

Brock also said that Woodbury County is doing a lot of testing, being the second-highest county in Iowa for people tested. He said that while Iowa has test one out of every 34 people for COVID-19, Woodbury County has tested one out of every 14.

As businesses in Woodbury County begin to reopen, people are asked to continue following CDC guidelines, including keeping a safe distance from one another, washing hands, an not going out if feeling sick.

The Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office also addressed what they are doing to keep the public and members of the law enforcement community safe.

Heather Hennings, the president of the United Way of Siouxland which oversees the Siouxland Recovery Fund also spoke about the fund and some of the agencies that have benefited from it. Donations to the fund or applications for grants can be made on their website.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.