WATCH LIVE: Siouxland District Health to give update of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local health and public officials will be speaking at a press conference Friday afternoon regarding COVID-19.

Officials with Siouxland District Health Department will discuss new data trends regarding COVID-19. Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sergeant Bluff Fire/EMS representatives will also discuss changes they have made in response to the pandemic.

The joint press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch the press conference above.

As of Friday morning, SDHD announced was one new death related to COVID-19 in Woodbury County, totaling 26. There were also a total of 2,462 positive cases, including 1,203 recoveries.