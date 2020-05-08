Siouxland District Health provides COVID-19 update for Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) held a press conference Friday afternoon after confirming three additional deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, Thursday.

Earlier Friday, SDHD confirmed 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county tallies a total of 1,542 positive cases of COVID-19, including seven total deaths after confirming three additional deaths Thursday.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch the livestream above or here.