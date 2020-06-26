WATCH: Siouxland District Health give update on COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County officials held a news conference Friday to discuss updates in the county regarding COVID-19.

Officials with Siouxland District Health Department will discuss the latest data trends when it comes to the virus.

Dan Heissel, Woodbury County Conservation Board Director will discuss the latest on county parks.

Dawn Snyder, Education Programs Director will talk about the opening of the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Jean Logan, Executive Director for Community Action Agency of Siouxland will talk about how the agency is helping families during this pandemic.

Watch the replay of the news conference above.