WATCH: Siouxland District Health Department news conference on COVID-19 testing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said testing supplies for COVID-19 will be used when necessary during a news conference Wednesday.

Kevin Grieme, Director of SDHD, said coronavirus testing supplies and personnel are limited, and tests are only done on symptomatic and at-risk people.

Tyler Broch, Deputy Director of SDHD, said people with mild symptoms will likely not be offered testing. The distribution of testing will be determined by clinicians.

The SDHD confirmed there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, but encouraged social distancing practices to continue.

A replay of our livestream will be available soon.