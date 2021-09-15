SCCSD board votes no mask mandate after motion not seconded

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School board came to a consensus to not implement a mask mandate during a special meeting on Wednesday.

School officials held a special meeting and voted to not implement a mask mandate in the Sioux City Community School District after the motion was not seconded for a vote.

The meeting was finally adjourned at 5:19 p.m. after the public voiced their opinions about the possible mask mandate for over an hour.



Board members agreed to hold a special meeting Wednesday in order to discuss whether they should implement a mask mandate in district schools for students, staff, and visitors.

Earlier this week, a federal judge blocked a law passed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May preventing school boards from issuing mask mandates.



Two of the largest school districts in Iowa, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, have issued mask mandates for their schools.