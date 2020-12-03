Watch: Sioux City PD discuss implementation of body cameras

The city council of Sioux City is scheduled to vote on a proposal to equip Sioux City police officers with body cams.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) held a press conference Thursday morning to talk about the deployment of body cameras.

The press conference covered the phased deployment of these cameras with Sioux City officers, and how they will function as part of our daily operations. A demonstration was shown of how the cameras work.

Earlier this year, the Sioux City City Council approved the resolution of buying body cameras for the Sioux City Police Department. Since then, the police department has worked to integrate this technology department-wide.

