Watch: Sioux City PD discuss implementation of body cameras

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) held a press conference Thursday morning to talk about the deployment of body cameras.
The press conference covered the phased deployment of these cameras with Sioux City officers, and how they will function as part of our daily operations. A demonstration was shown of how the cameras work.
Watch a replay of the press conference below.
Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore, and speak about the council’s endorsement of this new technology.
Earlier this year, the Sioux City City Council approved the resolution of buying body cameras for the Sioux City Police Department. Since then, the police department has worked to integrate this technology department-wide.
KCAU 9 News will have more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.
