Sioux City Police Department outlines proposal for body cameras

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department outlined a proposal for body cameras Friday. The proposal will be on the Sioux City City Council agenda for Monday.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said the proposal would be for 120 body cameras and other necessary equipment. There will be enough for uniform patrol officers as well as school resource officers, detectives, and other specialty units. The cost of the equipment would be about $260,000.

Mueller said body cameras will allow for accurate documentation of police/public contact, enhance the accuracy of officer reports, enhance the ability for probable cause arrest, and to serve as evidence for investigations and prosecutions, may be used to document crime scenes, and may provide more information for evaluation and training

While the cameras will help with making the department more transparent, Mueller urged caution of thinking they will be the perfect tool.

“I think these will be a great tool, but it’s not going to be the perfect tool. There’s no piece of equipment that works absolutely as advertised 100% of the time,” Mueller said.

Mueller added that they’ve been researching possible systems for some time as they tested certain equipment and checking with other agencies. He said the one they’ve decided on would integrate with the current video system with vehicle’s dash cameras.

Mayor Bob Scott was also at the press conference and said he supports the proposal, saying he believes it’s a positive tool

“I believe personally that we have a very good professional police department and these cameras will only confirm what I believe to be, that we have police officers that act in a professional manner,” Scott said. “And if for some reason somebody doesn’t, we need to make sure we have that.”

Regarding the timeline, Mueller said that if approved by the Sioux City City Council on Monday, it would take about six to eight weeks to receive the equipment and then time to set up and train officers, with the earliest implementation being the late fall.

