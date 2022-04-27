SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As drought conditions continue in Siouxland, a Sioux City official spoke on rules surrounding the dry weather.

Sioux City Water Treatment Plant Utilities Director Brad Puetz hosted a press conference Wednesday to speak about the current water conditions throughout the city.

Puetz said Siouxland is in a severe to moderate drought due to a lack of precipitation and lack of runoff in the upper Missouri River basin. Because of this, the Missouri River levels are low, and the rural water supply is being impacted.

On top of Sioux City providing water to the immediate area, it also allows Dakota Dunes and South Sioux City to use their water as needed.

As summer nears, Puetz said it’s important that residents try to conserve the water in and around their homes to prevent Sioux City from implementing “Step 1” of a water conservation system.

Step 1 would include limiting watering gardens and lawns as well as reducing street cleaning and hydrant flushing.

Some things residents can do to help limit the impact of the drought are listed below.

Take short showers

Fix leaking pipes

Make sure water is not wasted on sidewalks or roads when watering a lawn or garden

Use a broom if you want to clean pavements

Turn off the water as you brush your teeth

Use a dishwasher for full loads of dishes

Use your washing machine for full loads of laundry

Don’t let the faucet run when rinsing things

Save the water you rinse vegetables with to water your garden

Plant drought-resistant trees and plants

Put a layer of mulch around trees and plants

Puetz said conditions towards the end of May and the beginning of June will signal if the area needs to put the water-conserving plan into action. However, for now, he just encourages citizens to take small steps toward saving water.

Puetz said in his time working since the early 2000s, there hasn’t been the need to use conservation steps.

City officials can be reached on this website for questions and comments.