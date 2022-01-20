SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Community School District Superintendant Dr. Paul Gausman will be speaking Thursday ahead of the school board’s meeting on Monday.

The board will be discussing a revision to AR907, District Operations During Public Emergencies. The possible revision would allow Gausman or a designated member to implement temporary requirements for face masks either District-wide or per building.

AR907 was originally approved at the start of the 2020 school year to address operations during a public health emergency.