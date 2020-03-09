WATCH: Ricketts hosts Disaster Recovery, Preparedness Media Briefing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Ricketts hosted a media briefing at the Nebraska State Capitol to shed light on disaster recovery and preparedness Monday.

As the one-year anniversary of the devastating flooding and blizzards approaches, the briefing highlighted the progress Nebraska has made with ongoing recovery efforts.

COVID-19 concerns were also addressed. Ricketts said social distancing, basic hygiene, and staying at home while you’re sick are important precautions for Nebraskans to take.

Ricketts also said during the briefing that people looking at international travel should seriously consider if it is necessary and to monitor their health.

Watch a replay of the briefing below.

Ricketts will be joined by First Lady Susanne Shore and several of Nebraska organizations. A full list is below.