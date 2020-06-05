SDHD, local hospitals provide update on COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Public Health officials held a press conference Friday to discuss new data trends regarding COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

Kevin Grieme, Director at Siouxland District Health Department, said they are interested in sharing data that accurately reflects the impact of COVID-19 on the county.

The two data points that reflect that best are the percentage of positive cases in relation to testing and the number of newly confirmed cases each week, Grieme said.

Analyzing those indicators over a two week time period help make up for small dips in new cases caused less testing and provide an accurate outlook on data trends, Grieme said.

Grieme said 11% of Woodbury County residents have been tested for COVID-19 making the county the first in the state for testing per capita.

He also said the percent of total positive test results has fallen from 17% to 13%.

Grieme said the true effects of Governor Kim Reynolds allowing the reopening of many businesses won’t be known until next week.

At the meeting, leaders of both Sioux City hospitals discussed the united community

response from the healthcare system during this pandemic.

Beth Hughes, President of the Western Iowa Region of MercyOne, said their Siouxland Medical Center is “doing well” managing it’s volume of COVID-19 patients.

Hughes said the hospital had the advantage of watching how the virus was spreading across the U.S. and being able to alter their operations and gather personal protective equipment.

Hughes said MercyOne has recently discharged a COVID-19 patient who was in the Intensive Care Unit for 40 days.

Lynn Wold, President of UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, said the hospital is currently serving patients in two COVID-19 units and have seen a decrease in cases this week.

Wold said personal protective equipment is no longer the concern or issue it was a few weeks ago but thanked the community for donations given to the hospital when the supply chain was strained.

