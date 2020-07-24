Victim in Norfolk shooting incident dies, suspect considered armed and dangerous

Norfolk, Neb. (KCAU) – The victim of the morning shooting in Norfolk has died as authorities continue to look for the suspect.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police Division Chief Don Miller said that the victim, a 29-year-old woman had been found shot at a residence on the 1100 block of Blaine Street after authorities were called to the scene Friday morning around 6:45 a.m.

Miller said the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries but later died around 11:30 a.m.

The suspect, Deshawn Gleaton, 28, of Norfolk, was identified by the Norfolk police as they worked to find him. Multiple law agencies are on the lookout for Gleaton, as Miller said he is considered armed and dangerous. He added that Gleaton is believed to have a firearm in his possession.

A warrant for Gleaton’s arrest has been ordered on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm from a restricted pary, and use of firearm.

Authorities also identified a vehicle a vehicle that Gleaton may have driven, a 2007 Grey Buick LaCross. The vehicle was later found in Jackson, Nebraska and he is believed to be in the area.

Anyone who sees Gleaton is asked to contact their local law enforcement. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot, 8-inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds.



Photos courtesy of Norfolk Police Division

An autopsy has been ordered on victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing situation. We’ll update as we learn more.