WATCH: Nebraska Gov. Ricketts holds news conference to provide update on COVID-19

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference with State business and education leaders in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, March 13, 2020. Nebraska state officials have now confirmed 13 cases of the new coronavirus and developed a plan to order school closures for six to eight weeks if the outbreak worsens. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a news conference to provide on the state’s coronavirus response.

The conference provided an update on the steps that the state and private businesses have taken to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

UPDATE: Gov. Ricketts has announced that there’s a second community spread case in Omaha. More information on the case will be provided when it comes.

He also said daycares’ will have only have 10 kids plus staff per classroom, cannot have recess or eating together.

Ricketts mentioned that bars and restaurants in the state can only have 10 people plus staff except in Omaha.

In Omaha, restaurants will be going to either take-out, drive-thru, or delivery and bars will close down unless they have the capability to deliver food.

During the news conference, it was announced that grocery stores will remain open and people to not overbuy groceries.

Nebraska officials are asking shoppers to use recyclable plastic sacks, not the reusable bags.

Zoe Olson, executive director of Nebraska Restaurants Association, said Omaha restaurants will be doing carry-out every day until further notice.

Gov. Ricketts said that private businesses will stay open and will not close them down.

Watch the replay of the live stream below.