WATCH: Illinois governor speaks after Chicago expands quarantine order to Iowa visitors

CHICAGO (CNN/KCAU) – The City of Chicago has added Iowa and Oklahoma to its Emergency Travel Order, directing travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for a 14-day period.

The 14-day period begins from the time of the last contact within the identified state. The restrictions are set to start on July 17.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke about the announcement Wednesday. Watch the replay of the news conference above.

Governor Pritzker Gives a COVID-19 Update https://t.co/URhg8JaKdw — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 15, 2020

The city issued the Emergency Travel Order directing people entering the City from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine.

“Travelers from the following states should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. Starting July 17, the Order will also apply to Iowa and Oklahoma. The list will be updated every Tuesday and go into effect the following Friday at 12:01 a.m.” From the City of Chicago

