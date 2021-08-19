WATCH LIVE: Groups claim misuse of funds for new Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Citizens and groups of Woodbury County, along with leaders, will gather Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in Sioux City inside the Woodbury County Courthouse Rotunda.

Leaders will meet to discuss how the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors used more than $15.6 million of Covid recovery money to cover the inflated cost of the new Woodbury County prison project, an act that puts county taxpayers at risk.

Speakers will include: United Today, Stronger Tomorrow Regional Organizer Dave Bushaw, Business Representative for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters Ernie Colt, former City Councilwoman Rhonda Capron, and others.

