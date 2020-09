LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Monday at 10:00 a.m., Gov. Pete Ricketts held a ceremony to proclaim military caregivers as “Hidden Heroes.”

The governor spoke about his proclamation and also mentioned most of Nebraska has moved into phase 4 regarding coronavirus restrictions.

All counties were offered to be moved into phase 4, but according to the governor, Lancaster County decided to stay in phase 3.

