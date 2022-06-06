LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

Ricketts discussed Nebraska’s participation in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families, an initiative from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Ricketts was joined by Sheri Dawson, the DHHS Director of Behavioral Health and Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert.

Watch the full press conference below.