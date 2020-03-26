Nebraska’s first COVID-19 patient now off ventilator

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 23, 2020, where he provided updates on Nebraska’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts announced in his daily COVID-19 update that Nebraska’s first COVID-19 patient is now off her ventilator.

Ricketts said the woman had preexisting conditions prior to contracting the new coronavirus, but is now off her ventilator and recovering.

As the virus continues, a lock-down order for Nebraska is not anticipated. Ricketts said this is because Nebraska has been ahead of other states, like New York, with COVID-19 restrictions.

Amid the federal government pushing back the deadline for income taxes, Ricketts announced the property tax deadline for Nebraska will not be pushed back and remains April 1.

Additional details on the Directed Health Measure (DHM) Ricketts announced Wednesday were also provided during the conference.

The first DHM, issued on March 18, applies to Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties and is in effect until at least April 30.

The state’s second DHM includes Lancaster, Dodge, and Saunders counties, which will be in effect until May 6 unless renewed.

Washington County is also under a DHM until May 6.

Details on the DHMs can be found on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.

