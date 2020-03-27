Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska can test 1,000 people a day for COVID-19

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020, where he outlined the latest steps taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts said during his daily press conference Friday that Nebraska now has the capacity to test 1,000 people a day for COVID-19.

Ricketts said the increased testing capacity will come with an increase in people testing positive for the virus but that is to be expected. He said the testing will serve to provide improved data on the spread of the virus.

As of this writing, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 81 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

New cases were reported by the following local health departments.

Ricketts said Nebraska is currently not tracking the amount of people who have recovered from the virus. The governor also said nine Nebraskan’s are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

