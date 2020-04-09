LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding his daily press conference Thursday to provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.
Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 567.
Wednesday, the governor declared Easter Sunday a Statewide Day or Prayer and asked Nebraskans to join him in praying for all Americans impacted by COVID-19.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Northwestern College postpones 2020 commencement ceremony
- Hy-Vee offers online meal ordering with curbside pickup
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give daily COVID-19 update
- Iowa hospitals ordered to give daily COVID-19 data to state
- LIVE NOW: 16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll rises