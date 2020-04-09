WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give daily COVID-19 update

Closings
by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding his daily press conference Thursday to provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 567.

Wednesday, the governor declared Easter Sunday a Statewide Day or Prayer and asked Nebraskans to join him in praying for all Americans impacted by COVID-19.

