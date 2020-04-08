WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give daily COVID-19 update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding his daily press conference Wednesday to provide an update on steps taken against COVID-19 in Nebraska.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed 41 additional virus cases Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

Latest Coronavirus Stories